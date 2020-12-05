In some good news for iPhone 11 owners, Apple has said that it will replace the display ondevices that have glitchy touch screen for free, owing to an issue with the display module.

The iPhone 11 models affected by the issue were manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020.

"Apple has determined that a small percentage of iPhone 11 displays may stop responding to touch due to an issue with the display module," the company said in an update on Friday.

"If your iPhone 11 has been exhibiting this issue, please use the serial number checker to see if your device is eligible for this programme. If so, Apple or an Apple Authorised Service Provider will provide service, free of charge," the tech giant said.

How to check eligibility?

You can check if your iPhone 11 is eligible for the programme by putting its serial number on Apple's website for the replacement programme.

"If you believe your iPhone 11 was affected by this issue, and you paid to repair your device, you can contact Apple for a refund".

The programme covers affected iPhone 11 devices for 2 years after the first retail sale of the unit.

"If your iPhone 11 has any damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, that issue will need to be resolved prior to the service. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the additional repair," Apple said.

The replacement programme is exclusive to the regular iPhone 11 model and does not apply to the iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max.

(With inputs from IANS)