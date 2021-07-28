Riding on the stellar performance for its entire line-up of products, Apple has recorded an incredible growth in India in the June quarter, its CEO Tim Cook has said, setting another record revenue in a country where iPhones and other Apple products fast gained momentum despite the country being hit by the second Covid wave.

In an earnings call after posting a new June quarter revenue record of $81.4 billion globally, up 36 per cent from last year, Cook said late on Tuesday that emerging markets like India has done extremely well.

"We had an incredible quarter for the emerging markets in Q3. We set June quarter records in Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Turkey, UAE, Poland, Czech Republic, India, obviously in China as I talked about before. Those results are for the entire line of products that we have," Cook informed.

"The vast majority of markets we tracked grew double digits, with especially strong growth in emerging markets, including India," he added.

In the festive quarter (October-December 2020), the company doubled its India smartphone share to 4 per cent, riding on the stellar performance of iPhone 11 and XR. The strong performance by its iPhone 12 series line-up made sure a record June quarter for the company.

Doubled business

"If you take India for example, we doubled our business last quarter compared to a year ago but our absolute level of business there is still quite low relative to the size of the opportunity," Cook had said in January this year.

Apple, which has already started manufacturing certain iPhone models in India, has worked out locations for its retail stores in the country as well. Cook said the company is doing a number of things in India.

"There are several markets I alluded to before. India is one of those where our share is quite low. It did improve from the year-ago quarter, our business roughly doubled over that period of time, so we feel very good about the trajectory," Cook elaborated.