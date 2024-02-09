As the world observes February as Heart Month, it is the ideal time to revisit some of our daily practices to prioritise cardiac health. A collaboration between the American Heart Association, Brigham and Women's Hospital, and Harvard Medical School is investigating a link between physical activity and heart health. Through this, they seek to identify what determines heart health by examining how movement patterns transform over time.

The study uses Apple Watch and iPhone technology and outlines a holistic approach towards assessing cardiovascular health by including several health behaviors and related factors that are known to contribute towards extending lifespans without diseases.

Among these measures is adherence to recommended activity guidelines, such as at least 150 minutes per week of moderate aerobic activity plus muscle-strengthening activities. The study showed that about 54.8% of subjects consistently met or surpassed the given threshold for recommended activities.

Research reveals interesting findings

Researchers looked more closely at the data to examine the connection between exercise routines and levels of cardio fitness. People with greater cardio fitness levels were observed to exercise for longer periods of time than people with lower fitness levels. Moreover, interesting trends concerning the timing of workouts were observed: early risers tended to prefer morning workouts, whereas night owls preferred evening workouts.

The research also looked at the relationship between heart health and physical activity, encouraging people to adopt active, healthier lifestyles. Researchers are moving closer to understanding the profound effects of movement on cardiovascular health, which will lead to a healthier and more promising future for all. Here are some key takeaways:

Among the participants, a noteworthy 54.8% completed 150 minutes or more of moderate aerobic activity each week; the percentages increased with age and were marginally higher for men. Individuals with greater levels of cardio fitness engaged in over 15 minutes more of physical activity daily on average than those with lower fitness levels. Cardiovascular fitness was found to be positively correlated with morning workouts, while evening activity was preferred by those with lower fitness levels. 33% of participants maintained their levels of cardio fitness within 1 mL/kg/min, whereas 27% of participants showed an increase of more than 1 mL/kg/min.

Dr. Calum MacRae, a cardiologist and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, shared insights on the study's implications, stating, "Understanding VO2 max across the life cycle will allow us to decipher the reasons why individual's exercise capacities differ and how these differences relate to longer-term wellness and disease prevention."

"The ability to follow VO2 max longitudinally and correlate this with specific patterns of activity will allow us to tailor advice for the individual on the best ways to gain and maintain Cardio Fitness," he added.

How Apple Watch can help?

How Apple Watch can help?