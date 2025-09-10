Apple flexes design prowess with iPhone Air: Fine art at 5.6mm

Apple introduced the iPhone Air on Tuesday, calling it the thinnest iPhone to date at 5.6 mm. The device is built with a grade 5 titanium frame and a new plateau back design that houses the cameras, speaker, and Apple silicon. With everything, the iPhone Air weighs 165 grams, not the lightest on the market, but it's surely incredibly lightweight.

Apple hasn't compromised on the specs either, which means everything inside the phone had to be reengineered to accommodate Pro-level features. The iPhone Air has a beautiful 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, supporting adaptive refresh rates up to 120 Hz. It includes Always-On display and reaches 3,000 nits of peak outdoor brightness. Both the front and back are protected by Ceramic Shield, with an upgraded Sheild 2 for the front, which Apple says offers improved scratch and crack resistance.

In the camera department, iPhone Air has a single lens, but it's a 48MP Fusion Camera with optical-quality 2x telephoto and a new Center Stage 18MP front camera. The front camera uses a square sensor, allows vertical or landscape selfies without rotating the device, and supports dual capture with front and rear cameras simultaneously. The rear camera supports portraits at 28mm and 35mm focal lengths and video recording is capped at 4K at 60fps Dolby Vision with features such as Action mode, Spatial Audio, and wind noise reduction.

The ultra-thin flagship runs on the A19 Pro chip with a 6-core CPU, a 5-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. It also includes Apple's N1 wireless chip for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread, and the C1X modem, which supports eSIM-only connectivity. Apple said the C1X modem is more power efficient than previous models.

The iPhone Air is designed without a physical SIM slot, relying fully on eSIM. The device also introduces Adaptive Power Mode in iOS 26, which adjusts battery use based on user patterns. Apple has not disclosed exact battery capacity but said the phone delivers all-day battery life.

The iPhone Air ships with iOS 26, which adds Apple Intelligence features such as live translation, visual intelligence for screenshots, and updated system apps.

In India, the iPhone Air starts at Rs 1,19,900, with global sales beginning September 19.