Are you looking for apps to help you with your daily routine? Apple releases a couple of paid iOS apps for your productivity. They are free at this point, so make sure to download them as soon as possible.

SamCard ( $3.99 )

SamCard is a fantastic visiting card reader with high recognition accuracy and speed. It auto-rotates card images and auto-detects text orientation.

Reading Habit ( $0.99 )

Reading Habit curates quality long-form articles from the web. We make it easy to read about the things you're interested in with just one tap, you'll find yourself immersed in one of our curated long-form articles, from biographies, case studies, commentaries and more.

Download Reading Habit from the App Store.

YourApparel ( $3.99 )

YourApparel provides a great new twist to the daily routine of selecting an outfit. It offers inspiration by suggesting suitable clothes from your own wardrobe and gives exciting reminders of items you may have forgotten about.

Download YourApparel for iOS from the App Store.

Cheerleader ( $1.99 )

With Cheerleader, you will have your own mini, cheerful, and promote so you can beat procrastination.

Choose from an array of mini pick-me-ups. Arrange for the frequency, or time of day you need that extra boost to keep you going.

Download Cheerleader for iOS from the App Store.

Week Calendar Widget Pro ( $1.99 )

Week Calendar Widget Pro allows you to check your past, current, and future calendar events from the widget without unlocking your device. Details for ready viewing include location, attendees, notes, and more.

Download Week Calendar Widget Pro for iOS from the App Store.

VisuCaller ( $1.99 )

VisuCaller scans and calls printed phone numbers. It can also scan contact information which can be saved to your device's contacts or an app list. Simply move the viewfinder over information and once scanned it appears in the list.

Download VisuCaller for iOS from the App Store.

Noizio ( $0.99 )

Noizio is an app that will drown out the noise of the street and allow you to concentrate on the work at hand, increasing your productivity. It can also set the mood for a romantic evening or lull you to sleep, ensuring that you will dream soundly all night long.

Download Noizio for iOS from the App Store.

Cellular Network Signal Finder ( $3.99 )

With this app, you can see where your carrier towers are located so you can easily improve your cell phone reception.

Download Cellular Network Signal Finder for iOS from the App Store.

5 Minute Workout Challenge ( $0.99 )

The 5 Minute Workout app offers a choice between a 5 or 7-minute interval training. These fast-paced workout routines switch actions every 30 seconds, breaking your exercise into dynamic and manageable chunks.

Download 5 Minute Workout Challenge for iOS from the App Store.

Touch Search ( $0.99 )

Touch Search allows you to navigate search engines in mere touches. That's all you need to do.

Download Touch Search for iOS from the App Store.