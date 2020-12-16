A worker of the Apni Party headed by Altaf Bukhari has been shot at by unidentified gunmen in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Police sources said Ranjit Singh, 36, a worker of the Apni Party was fired upon by unidentified gunmen outside his home in the Draj village of Rajouri district late Tuesday evening.

Apni part worker condition stable

According to sources, "He was shifted to the government medical college hospital in Rajouri town where attending doctors have described his condition as stable."

Police has lodged an FIR in the incident and investigations have been started to identify the culprits, sources added. Earlier this month, another worker of the Apni Party was shot at and injured by the terrorists in Anantnag district of Kashmir division.