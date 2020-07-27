Former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam had passed away on July 27, five years ago. Even after his sudden demise, Dr Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam continues to be an inspiration to the world.

India today is remembering APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary.

The Missile Man of India

Kalam had immensely contributed to the field of science or politics. His contribution to aeronautics earned him the title of 'missile man'. Dr Kalam was also very close to young people and he loved to be among students.

He was elected as the 11th President of India in 2002 and served till 2007. He was widely referred to as "People's President". Dr Kalam has inspired millions of people with the philosophy of 'simple living and high thinking.'

He made huge contributions to the development of missile projects. He played a pivotal organisational, technical, and political role in the 1998 Pokhran-II nuclear tests.

APJ Abdul Kalam was born on October 15, 1931, in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram, He studied physics and aerospace engineering and had spent 40 years as a scientist and science administrator, mainly at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Abdul Kalam death

Dr Kalam collapsed and passed away due to a cardiac arrest while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management, Shillong on 27 July 2015, aged 83.

On Dr Kalam's death anniversary, social media is filled with messages of people fondly remembering him.

This is how India is remembering him:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah remembered Dr Kalam on his death anniversary and wrote, "Tributes to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, an epitome of intellect, wisdom and simplicity. A People's President, who left indelible marks on several fields ranging from science to politics. His relentless quest for knowledge continues to inspire and capture the idea of self-reliant India."

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minsiter N Chandrababu Naidu remembered Dr Kalam. He tweeted: "I pay my humble tributes to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary. No words can suffice to praise his contributions as a scientist and as 'People's' President. His words and deeds will live on and carry his great legacy forward. #apjabdulkalam"

Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh wrote, "I pay my tributes to the missile man of India. Fondly remember receiving 'State of States award' from Dr #APJAbdulKalam Ji. He famously said "Dream, Dream, Dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action." I hope our youth will forever be inspired by him."

New PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra said, "Remembering the greatest President of India & Bharat Ratna Shri #apjabdulkalam Ji on his death anniversary."

Also, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar had announced the biopic of Dr Kalam in Delhi in February this year. It is to be made in Hollywood, in multiple Indian languages, with the support of governments of India and the US.