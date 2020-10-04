Keto or ketogenic diet, which has gained popularity among health enthusiasts, including celebs, is associated with weight loss owing to its low-carb, moderate protein and higher-fat diet. The reduction in carbs puts the body into a metabolic state called Ketosis, which makes the body more efficient in burning fats. Like every coin has two sides so is Keto diet. Anything that isn't taken in moderation can turn out to be hazardous.

Heartbreaking news of Mishti Mukherjee's death due to Keto diet

The news of young and bright Hindi and Bengali film actress Mishti Mukherjee's death has shocked everyone. The star reportedly died from renal failure after following the popular ketogenic diet that focuses on fats and proteins and shies away from carbs.

Mukherjee, whose real name is Indrani Chakraborty, was born on December 20, 1987, into a Bengali home in Kolkata, West Bengal, India. Her mother Beena Chakraborty is a housewife, and her father is a construction businessman. She has a brother named Aniruddha.

Can it cause kidney failure?

As per the reports her, her father said that Mukerjee maintained a slim physique by following the popular ketogenic diet. She had become very, very thin, said her father after her demise. "She was suffering from 6 to 7 days she was taken to a hospital too her cremation was done today."

"Her mother is still in deep shock by her passing away." Added the Mishti Mukherjee.

What is a keto diet?

Keto diet comprises of high consumption of fat with adequate amounts of protein and fewer carbohydrates. Also known as KD, this diet is mainly followed by people with diabetes because it can cause massive reductions in blood sugar and insulin levels.

Does a keto diet lead to kidney failure?

Dr Pradip Shah, Consultant Physician at Fortis Hospital, Mulund told indianexpress.com: "This is a rare case and usually happens when there is a pre-existing disease, and someone then continues to follow the diet. Keto diet requires one to eat high amounts of fat alongside proteins and fewer carbohydrates. When a person continues to do this, it affects the kidneys."

Side effects

Adding to it, Sharma says: "We see people doing keto with processed cheese and butter, which when done for prolonged periods, can increase the risk of high cholesterol; also high protein can put pressure on kidneys. When we eat a high amount of protein while doing a keto, it may overload the kidney."

Drastically reducing carbohydrates and overloading the kidneys can lead to some problem in the elimination of all the waste products of protein metabolism.

How many days can you be on a Keto diet?

Dr Shah suggests a person should follow the diet only for six months. If they continue, they need to take a break for 1-2 months at least, and then get on with the same.

Indian Celebrities on Keto and Low Carb Diets

Tanmay Bhat

A renowned comedian, producer Tanmay Bhat with the guidance of his well-known fitness trainer Ranveer Allahbadia, Bhat adopted an extremely low carb, high protein, and high fat oriented diet. Additionally, he also took on a gradual caloric deficit to drop weight at a rapid pace.

Karan Johar

Reportedly, Karan has omitted eating carbs and sugar entirely and instead eats meat and vegetables primarily. The film producer eats tons of lean meat since proteins make up most of his food intake. While he also consumes fatty nuts and vegetables to satiate his additional dietary needs. : Kunal Gir revealed that Johar mostly got his calories from proteins and fats, as he was put on a variation of the ketogenic diet. He was, therefore, asked to eat a lot of raw nuts and flaxseeds, that are rich in both proteins and healthy fats, along with essential vitamins and minerals.

Sonam Kapoor

The fashionista of B town Sonam Kapoor did gain a considerable amount of weight due to low diet and lack of exercise. Kapoor underwent severe weight loss to do justice with her role when she signed her first movie.

The Indian actress adopted a diet that closely resembles a pure keto diet. Her diet involved a low carbohydrate intake and high protein intake. Of course, the actress also maintained a caloric deficit during this weight loss journey to shed weight in time for her film.

Arjun Kapoor

As a teen, Kapoor was a chubby chap. But as his career took off, he gradually lost weight alongside.

And, to lose weight, he adopted a high protein and low carb diet. As a meat lover, this famous actor transformed his body from flabby to ripped, muscular physique.

Adnan Sami

Sami ensured to follow a strict low carb diet. He restricted his diet to mainly vegetable salads and some meats as well. However, he stayed away from complex carbs and sugars as well as most processed food. By restricting his daily caloric intake, Sami achieved remarkable results in a matter of months.

Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha and Parineeto Chopra too swore by the Keto diet for weight loss.

Before you opt for any fitness regime or a specific diet plan, always consult your doctor. Stay safe to stay fit!