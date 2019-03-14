South Korean singer Mina has responded to rumours that she is linked to Seungri and the recent controversies surrounding him. The 25-year-old member of the girl group AOA took to Instagram to squash the reports.
Mina shared a screenshot of an online comment that read: "I think Mina is involved in Seungri's incident."
The caption of the post read: "What? That's not true."
Seungri is currently accused of providing prostitutes to business investors. Following the news, the 28-year-old artist announced his retirement from the entertainment industry. Adding on, he revealed he is leaving the five-piece group Big Bang.
Seungri, whose real name is Lee Seung-hyun, took to Instagram to share the news. He wrote: "At this moment, it seems like it would be good for me to retire from the entertainment industry. I've decided to retire from the entertainment industry because of the huge social controversy that has arisen. I am under investigation, and I will receive investigation with sincerity so that the building suspicions can be revealed."
승리입니다 제가 이시점에서 연예계를 은퇴를하는것이 좋을거같습니다. 사회적 물의를 일으킨 사안이 너무나 커 연예계 은퇴를 결심했습니다 수사중인 사안에 있어서는 성실하게 조사를 받아 쌓인 모든 의혹을 밝히도록 하겠습니다. 지난 한달반동안 국민들로부터 질타받고 미움받고 지금 국내 모든 수사기관들이 저를 조사하고 있는 상황에서 국민역적 으로까지 몰리는 상황인데 저 하나 살자고 주변 모두에게 피해주는일은 도저히 제스스로가 용납이 안됩니다 지난 10여 년간 많은 사랑을 베풀어준 국내외 많은 팬분들께 모든 진심을 다해 감사드리며 와이지와 빅뱅 명예를 위해서라도 저는 여기까지인거같습니다 다시한번 죄송하고 또 죄송합니다 그동안 모든분들께 감사했습니다
"During the past month and a half, I have received criticism and hate from the public and been in a situation where every investigative agency in this country is investigating me. I just cannot accept causing pain to those around me just for my sake."
"I would like to sincerely thank all of the fans both in and out of Korea who have shown me love for the past ten years. For the sake and honor of Big Bang and YG, [my career is] ending here. I would like to apologize one more time. Thank you for everything throughout the years," he added.