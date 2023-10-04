Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that any attack on Sanatana Dharma would put humanity in danger.

Adityanath made it clear that Sanatana Dharma is the only religion, while other religions are methods of worship.

The comments from Adityanath came just a few days after DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin urged to eradicate Sanatana Dharma.

"Sanatana Dharma is the only religion, the rest are all sects and methods of worship. Sanatan is the religion of humanity and any attack on it will put entire humanity in danger," said Adityanath during the concluding session of the 'Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Gyan Yagya' held at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur.

Adityanath also urged people to develop an open mindset to understand the true meaning of Bhagavad Gita.

According to Adityanath, listening to Bhagwad Gita for seven days will help people reform themselves and will bring positive changes in their lives.

"It flows endlessly, and devotees continuously absorb its essence into their lives," added the chief minister.

Earlier in September, Stalin had compared the Sanatan Dharma with diseases like dengue and malaria and had urged people to eradicate it.

After the controversial remarks, several FIRs were lodged against the Tamil Nadu minister in various parts of the country. Right wing parties including BJP had also lashed out against Stalin for making such derogatory remarks against Sanatan Dharma.

On September 22, the honorable Supreme Court of India had sought a response from the Tamil Nadu government, and Stalin on a petition seeking investigation into his remarks on 'Sanatana Dharma'.