Anveshi Jain is all set to make her big debut in Kannada film industry opposite Dhruva Sarja in Martin. From Tera Chhalava, to Commitment to G, the actress has ventured into not just Hindi but even Telugu and Gujarati film industries over the years; and is all set to make her mark in Kannada film as well. Martin remains one of the most anticipated films of the year with an intense buzz around it.

International Business Times, India, got in touch with the actress to talk about her role in Martin, being stereotyped, industry perception vs talent and lots more.

IBT: Tell us a bit about your role in the big budget film.

Anveshi Jain: I'm playing a Gangster in the film for which I took inspiration from Money Heist's Tokyo for Martin. After doing the look test, I realized that I fit into the character of a gangster very well. What drew me the most to it was her attitude and approach towards people. She didn't care about anyone but her gangster boyfriend. She would kill anybody if Martin gave her a hint to do so.

You have often spoken about being stereotyped in the industry when you first began. Tell us a bit about that.

When my first show aired on Alt Balaji and people saw me on Instagram, my appearance and the bold roles I took on were quite striking. I had no background in the industry and had to make my way in. When I visited my school or spoke at IIT colleges, I felt some friction. People perceived me as someone who made it big due to my looks and body. However, over time, they came to understand my background.

I come from a well-educated family and am an engineer myself. Before entering the industry, I had six years of public speaking experience. I am also an MBA dropout and ran my own business which I managed to make successful. As they learned about my journey and the challenges I faced, they started to respect me more. Many people lack the courage to pursue their dreams, but I believe that persistence is key. Now many colleges across the country invite me to speak and share my journey with their students.

What made you take on such a provocative and bold role right at the beginning?

I was given four story options and intentionally chose the most controversial one, knowing it would attract attention and potentially boost my career. This risky choice exceeded my expectations, bringing me significant fame and audience power. It in turn increased my confidence and opened more opportunities for me.

Post this show, I ventured into singing and took on various roles, including a challenging character in OTT and several South Indian films. I learned Telugu for a special song and worked on improving my skills, which eventually led to a role in the film Martin. I actively shared my progress on social media, which attracted the attention of directors and agencies, including some from Hollywood.

Did you also have to let go of roles that came your way owing to certain stereotypes around you?

I've stopped viewing myself as a stereotype because I've realized that casting decisions often depend on directors' preferences and the nature of the roles available. Initially, I was cast in roles that were quite stereotypical and focused on attracting attention, often with an erotic element. To break away from stereotypical roles due to my body type, I had to turn down around 50-60 roles.

Although this meant facing periods without work or income, it was a confidence booster for me. I believed that by rejecting these roles, I was maintaining my integrity and paving the way for roles that truly reflect my abilities. While being known as a stereotype might seem like a challenge, it's better than being irrelevant or unnoticed.