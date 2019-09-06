The first look of Ranganathan Madhavan and Anushka Shetty's upcoming film Nishabdam is all set to be unveiled on September 11. This Hemanth Madhukar directorial is produced by Kona Venkat and TG Viswa Prasad under Kona Film Corporation and People Media Factory. The film has Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Rao Ramesh, Subbaraju, Avasarala Srinivas and others in key roles.

Kona Venkat took to Twitter to share the news that the first look of the film will be unveiled soon. The whole film has been shot in Seattle, US and is made under a huge budget. Nishabdam is a crossover film and has Michael Madsen in a pivotal role. This film marks the second project of Anushka and Madhavan and the first one was Rendu, a Tamil film, which was released almost a decade ago.

As the whole film has been wrapped up in the US recently, the whole unit is back to Hyderabad. Anushka Shetty, the lead actress of the film has been spotted at the airport recently and her photographs gone viral on social media. Many news portals have body-shamed the actress and have written that she still looks fat, and not fit. It is known that the actress is switching looks to fit into different roles in various films. New portals have written that Anushka still looks heavy and not lean. Also, a few have commented on her airport looks too.

Against all the negativity that was doing rounds about Anushka on social media, her fans have responded and have come to her rescue. They have said that no one can take advantage of the liberty and freedom one has given and can't write whatever comes to their mind. Her fans have slammed the media and said nobody has the right to body shame anyone.

One thing to be noted here is that the actress herself is a fitness freak and a yoga instructor before she became an actress. She will be seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy as Jhansi Laxmibai and will narrate the story of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.