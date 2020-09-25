Anushka Sharma is one name that has always been dragged onto the cricket field whenever Virat Kohli is playing. Whether it's about making the headline because of romantic gestures, or Anushka being blamed for Virat's poor performances, the actress has always become the talk of the town, every time her husband plays cricket and yesterday was no different.

Yesterday, when Virat was unable to give his best during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match between RCB and KXIP, a veteran cricketer turned commentator Sunil Gavaskar was found taking a sly dig at Anushka by relating Virat's poor performance to the actress.

He said, "Ab joh lockdown tha to sirf Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki unhone, wo video dekhi hai (referring to a viral video), usse to kuch nahi hona hai (During the recent lockdown he only practised to Anushka's bowling, I saw a video. But that is not going to be enough)."

Soon after the video of Gavaskar's commentary went life, it started trending on social media and netizen were found trolling Anushka Sharma. While some were making jokes out of Sunil's commentary, many found it to be sexist and inappropriate. This did not go down well with the Band Baja Baraat actress and she slammed Gavaskar for his comment.

Anushka Sharma calls Sunil Gavaskar's comment 'Distasteful'

Fed of being dragged again and again into cricket, Anushka Sharma posted, "Mr. Gavaskar your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband's game? I am sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. "

Read the full post here:

Sunil Gavaskar reacts on Anushka Sharma's post

Putting up a stout defence, iconic Sunil Gavaskar on Friday said neither did he blame Virat Kohli's actor-wife Anushka Sharma for the India captain's failure nor did he make any sexist remarks during an IPL match and his comments were being misinterpreted. Sunil Gavaskar released a statement which read,

"Firstly, I would like to say, where am I blaming her, I'm not blaming her. I am only saying that the video showed she was bowling to Virat. Virat has only played that much bowling in this lockdown period," Gavaskar told India Today channel. "It is a tennis ball fun game that people have to pass time during the lockdown, so that's all, so where am I blaming her for Virat's failures."

Giving out an explanation on being called 'sexist' by the media people and the actress, "I'm the one who has always batted for wives going with husbands on tours. I am the one who has always said that like a normal guy going to office for a 9-5 job, when he comes back home, he comes back to his wife, similarly why can't cricketers have their wives with them"

He also said, "As you can hear from the commentary, Aakash was talking about the fact there has been very little chance for any proper practice in the lockdown, for everybody.....that has actually shown the rustiness of some of the players in their first matches. Rohit (Sharma) didn't strike the ball well, now in the second match he has got runs, MSD (Mahendra Singh Dhoni) didn't strike the ball well in the first match."

Sunil Gavaskar asks 'Where am I blaming her, where I am being sexist in this'

Strongly condemning the use of word 'sexist' against him for his commentary during the match, Gavaskar said, "Anushka was bowling to him, so that's what I said, that's the only bowling, I have not used any other word. She was bowling to him, that's all, where am I blaming her, where I am being sexist in this."

A look at the viral video of Anushka-Virat playing cricket in lockdown

Finally after soo much long time saw Virat Batting ?

Virat Anushka playing cricket in building today?

Anushka bowls a Bouncer to Virat?#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma #Cricket pic.twitter.com/XFmfs3hiBt — Virarsh (@Cheeku218) May 15, 2020

"I'm just only stating what was seen on the video which was maybe recorded by somebody in the neighbouring buildings and put up and that's the only thing I'm doing, but the point I'm trying to make is that there was no practice for anybody including Virat in the lockdown. I have not been sexist if somebody has interpreted it, what can I do," Gavaskar added.

While many celebs and fans have come in the support of actress and condemned the comment made by Sunil Gavaskar, Kangana Ranaut has taken a dig at Anushka and lashed at her for 'Selective Feminism'. Expressing her views through her Twitter account, she said,

"#Anushka remained quiet when I was threatened and called Haramkhor but today the same misogyny coming to bite her, I condemn the fact that she was dragged into cricket by #SunilGavaskar but selective feminism is equally uncool."