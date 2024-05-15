Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are blessed with two kids - Vamika and Akaay. The power couple has refrained from revealing the face of their kids to the media and the public eye. In 2021, they had given paps an exclusive look at their daughter and had requested them not to click their daughter's pictures.

Virushka sends gifts

And this time too, when their son Akaay was born, the couple had the same request from the media fraternity. Now, as a thank you gesture, Virat and Anushka have sent gift hampers to paparazzi for respecting their privacy. "We sincerely thank you for respecting the privacy of our children and for your unwavering cooperation," their thank you note read.

Reactions

Virushka's sweet gesture has left social media divided. Many have lashed out at the duo for hiding their kids. "I don't understand why they hide there children so much the more they hide the more curiosity people get to see them the more hype are made look MS dhoni he also have daughter but he nerver hide so no one is curious about her and other cricketer also," wrote a user.

"One day this same couple will pay media to get publicity for their kids," another user commented. "Over drama .. and no one interested in their kids," a social media user wrote. "Surely you are clever enough to figure out this hypocrisy. They are basically telling you NOT to do your job," another social media user opined.

"Their children will be introduced when they make their debut in Bollywood/ Cricket. And those people who are crying about receiving threats for a child. Don't you think those kind of people can still give threat's whether or not they reveal their child's face?" was one more comment on the video.

However, there were many who felt that Virat and Anushka were doing the right thing by hiding their kids' face.