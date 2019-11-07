When it comes to showering love upon each other, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never leave a chance to gush about their love life. She recently appeared on the cover of Vogue's November 2019 issue and revealed that she picks up a lot from Virat's wardrobe.

"I actually borrow a lot from his wardrobe, mostly T-shirts and stuff. Sometimes I'll just take his jackets. Sometimes I just do it because he feels very happy when I wear his clothes," Anushka Sharma said when she was asked if the couple ever swap their clothes.

Recently, Virat had said that he would like to go on a long drive with Anushka when they get the time.

"We haven't been able to go on long drives as times have been hectic. Whenever you get time, you go for a holiday mostly, so, may be, when I spend more time in the city and at home, I will find places to go for long drives. I think highway is a good place to go on for a long drive," Virat said while interacting with the media at the launch of Audi A6.

When he was asked who he would love to take on a long drive, Virat's quipped, "My wife for sure. Isn't that obvious?" And where would he love to go on a long drive?

"You don't really think about where you want to go when you go on a long drive. You just get into the car, find a long stretch which is never ending and just keep going. Whenever you feel like you are done then just take turn back and come back home and usually, it would be at night when there is less traffic. You just have to put on some nice music and great weather would be handy as well so in the future, when I am in the city and at home, we will be going for more drives than we are at the moment," Virat said.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Farokh Engineer, who had dragged Anushka's name in for Team India's poor performance by making a shocking claim that Indian selectors were serving tea to Virat's wife during the ICC World Cup 2019, has amended his statement after Anushka's hard-hitting reply to him.

"I just said it in a jest and it's being made a mountain out of a molehill. Poor Anushka has been dragged into it, she is a lovely girl. Virat Kohli is a brilliant captain and coach Ravi Shastri is extremely good. The entire matter is being blown up unnecessarily. It turned out to be a selector as he was wearing an all India blazer," Engineer told IANS.