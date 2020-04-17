Much before Anushka Sharma was linked with now-husband Virat Kohli and soon after a hush-hush break-up with Ranveer Singh, there were reports of something brewing between Anushka Sharma and cricketer Suresh Raina. Though no confirmation ever came our way from the two of them about the link-up, the two are now happily married to their respective spouses.

Anushka Sharma had met Ranveer Singh on the sets of Band Baaja Baraat and sparks flew. The duo dated for a short while before calling it quits. Reports of Ranveer being close to his 'Ram-Leela' co-star Deepika Padukone had started making news by then. There were reports of the Anushka and Ranveer having parted ways over this. Anushka was also linked to Deepika Padukone's boyfriend, Siddharth Mallya. And soon after that, Suresh Raina was said to have come into the picture.

Suresh and Anushka

As per an NDTV report, Anushka and Suresh had met for the first time in England, when Suresh was playing with his team and Anushka was shooting in the country. The report said that the two remained in touch even after coming back from England. However, Anushka always maintained that she was single.

Suresh had said that he had met Anushka in London but that was that and nothing went beyond it. "I heard about this and I was completely zapped! I had met Anushka in London, where she had come to watch the matches. But, I don't even know the girl! I don't know how these stories started," Suresh had told TOI.

Suresh had even told TOI that he would never fall for a Bollywood girl saying, "I can tell you very confidently that I will never marry a filmi gal. Ours is a middle-class family, so I will go for a gharelu girl, who understands me and gels well with my family too. Hum cricketers ki life mein dukh zyada hai, khushi kum. So, my future wife will have to be intelligent, supportive and a true soulmate to be with me during the ups and downs of life and career!"