Wildlife cruelty is slowly becoming a commonplace event in India. We recently heard about the elephant which died in Kerala after being fed a firecracker in a pineapple. Since then more such deaths of animals have been coming out of the woodwork.

Celebrities have been vocalising the need for action as well. Anushka Sharma has reacted to the news of killing a jackal in Tamil Nadu's Trichy by feeding it a bomb covered with meat. The actress feels the incident is "appalling" and demands stricter laws for animal cruelty.

Anushka Sharma reacts to jackal death in Tamil Nadu

After an elephant and a cow, it's now a jackal in Tamil Nadu. It's alarming to see the number of deaths of animals at such a rapid rate, due to human harm. These gruesome deaths are invoking outrage from the Bollywood industry as celebrities are calling out the wrongdoers and mourning the innocent loss of lives.

"What sort of trend is this becoming? It is appalling. Cannot stress enough on stricter laws against animal cruelty," wrote Anushka Sharma on Instagram Story, reacting to the news.

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has arrested 12 gipsies for killing the jackal in a Trichy village by packing explosives in meat, which blew up in its mouth when the animal took a bite.

Anushka was among many Bollywood celebrities who recently denounced the murder a pregnant elephant in Kerala, which was fed a pineapple stuffed with explosives. This brutal incident was followed by one in Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh, where a person tried to kill a pregnant cow by feeding it explosive mixed with food.