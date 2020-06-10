Popular actor Saiyami Kher who made her Bollywood debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya is on cloud 9 as she is garnering praise for her film Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, which is directed by Anurag Kashyap. The actress took a gap of a year after each film as she was typecast as a glamorous looking actress right after her debut film. When Anurag offered her a simple middle-class Maharashtrian role in his Netflix film, the actor jumped in joy and took the role.

Coming from a family lineage of actors Saiyami Kher's journey is not as rosy as it has been for other star kids. The hard-working girl made her way into Bollywood and web and earned each and every series and film.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India, Saiyami Kher spoke at length about being a part of Anurag Kashyap's film Choked, on being coined as a glamorous actress, her struggles and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

On being part of Anurag Kashyap's directorial 'Choked'

Anurag sir offered the film to me in 2017 when we met at the Mumbai Film Festival. The offer came at a time when Mirzya had released and post the first film, I was offered all the roles that were very glamourous ,which I didn't want to take up. When Anurag sir offered the film 'Choked' to me, I was blown away with the script and simple storytelling that I readily said a 'yes'.

Working with the numero uno director!

There is a certain way Anurag Kashyap directs, he is a very intense filmmaker. He always told me to be as real and raw as possible. Never did I plan before coming on the set. Anurag sir always said, 'You come on set, be in the moment and let your instincts take over. Don't over-prepare. Don't give yourself too much importance.' Being a part of Anurag sir's project is a blessing for me. He has directed Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin and many more, and being part of his film knowing the fact that the actors he works with is something I shall cherish all my life.

On her memories of demonetization days

So, when the demonetization happened, it was my driver and maid who had to stand in long queues and they suffered a lot. When I would pass by banks, I would often see a lot of chaos and commotion around it. And when my grandmother passed away during the demonetization time, I went to a government bank for some work saw how employees work there, that was my conversational learning.

On taking a break post her first film Mirzya

In Mirzya I played a double role, and one of the roles was a glamorous role. Afterwhich, people started to typecast me in those kind of role and it never excited me, that is the reason I did not take them up.

On her struggle

My parents had moved to Nashik long ago, and I wanted to be an actor. Although my aunt (actor Tanvi Azmi) is into films, I had my struggle and a lot of it. I would audition to get roles. It's not that the roles fell on my lap. After the first film Mirzya, I was offered glam roles, which I didn't want. In the end, I would like to say that being an actor is not easy at all.

On the work front, Saiyami Kher has two projects in the pipeline - one being Amazon Prime Video's Breathe season 2 along with Abhishek Bachchan, and a Telugu film with Nagarjuna (with 20 days of shoot pending).