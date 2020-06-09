TikTok has given us many social media stars. Lately, it's been a highly debatable platform, embroiled in controversy after controversy. However, it's also attracting much curiosity and new audiences venturing there to see what the rage is about. They might even stumble upon hidden gems.

Anurag Kashyap has proved his talent in the art of filmmaking, he has also dabbled in acting. Now, we're getting to see a more Gen Z side of him as his daughter gets him to participate in her TikTok videos. Some might even go so far as to say, he could try it as an alternate career.

Anurag Kashyap shows off his TikTok talent

Under lockdown, it's tough to pass time, once you've been indoors for months on end. TikTok can then be a great way to blow off some steam. Anurag Kashyap is known for his own unique brand of cinema. He can tell stories in a way few can. He's also shown some of his acting skills from time to time.

But, he could make TikTok videos? Who knew. At least now we know and thanks to his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap who forced him to be a part of hers. It's nice to see a light side to a film director every now and then. He shared the videos in his Instagram story.

In the first he's seen shooting finger guns at the screen, suddenly breaking out into his own version at the end, he captioned it, "OMG this @aaliyahkashyap things that she makes me do." In the second one he's seen trying match step for step with his daughter. He captions it, "And @aaliyahkashyap refuses to let go." Although some might say he looks like he's enjoying it.

In the last one, the father-daughter duo shares some hilarious banter, and for the Bollywood director, this one was the easiest to do, his words not ours.

Take a look here: