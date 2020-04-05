Anurag Kashyap and Rangoli Chandel have never seen eye to eye. Rangoli has always had it out for the director, and Anurag has mostly been on the receiving end of her tweets. But, this time he didn't do much just a sly comment on Twitter was enough of a reply.

Rangoli's Twitter wars are infamous, more than those who she often attacks. Well, Bollywood has learned to ignore her war of words. Anurag Kashyap expressed his opinion on the PM's call to light candles tonight, this didn't sit well with Rangoli. After her comments, Anurag Kashyap just shared another tweet with some smugness.

Anurag Kashyap's fitting reply to Rangoli Chandel

PM Modi announced that we should light candles and diyas tonight at 9, to promote solidarity during the Coronavirus lockdown. Not everybody was impressed with the move. Anurag Kashyap took to Twitter criticised the PM Modi over the announcement.

He asked on Twitter, "I had a question. Where do I get candles and diyas? At the pharmacy or the grocery store? Do these also come under essentials? And, if I don't get these, should I just light the world on fire? I have match sticks. #JustAsking."

एक सवाल था। मोमबत्ती और दिया कहाँ मिलेगा? दवा की दुकान पे या फिर राशन या सब्ज़ी की दुकान पे? क्या ये भी ज़रूरी समान में आता है? और नहीं मिले तो क्या ये दुनिया जला सकता हूँ ? माचिस है मेरे पास। #JustAsking — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) April 3, 2020

The question was meant with a huge response and Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel took the opportunity to help him out with an answer, "You can't light the world on fire but you can light yourself on fire, that's allowed. Others do like their world and their lives dearly, do let them live sir. You're the one who's troubled by the world, so you please go ahead on your own."

Duniya toh nahin jala sakte magar khud ko jala sakte ho woh allowed hai, dusaron ko duniya se aur apni zindagi se bahut payaar hai sir unko jeene do, aap he duniya se pareshaan ho sirf aap kalti ho please ? https://t.co/3td9hOc5Xa — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 3, 2020

With that fiery response, everybody thought it would end there. The Bollywood director, instead of replying to her message, sent out a generic tweet with underlying thought, "If nothing, my one tweet managed to start a fire. Hope it keeps burning till the 5th. In other news, #DocsNeedGear."

चलो कोई नहीं मेरे एक ट्वीट से ही आग लग गयी।आशा है पाँच तारीख़ तक जलती रहेगी। बाक़ी #DocsNeedGear — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) April 3, 2020

That's why they call it fighting fire with fire.