Trolling has become a regular feature of daily life, so much so that it has been normalised. We also know exactly who those individuals are who seem to attract trolls by the dozen. Neither is going to give in. The lockdown then becomes a perfect set-up for brewing conflict to bubble over. 

Anurag Kashyap is a regular troll fodder and training ground for the next generation of trolls. Unsurprisingly, he's back in their line of sight with his comments on the lockdown extension. 

Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap has always been vocal against the establishment, and the policies of the government in power. This has on many occasion invited anger against his views and those he supports. 

Again, what was meant to be a criticism of the lockdown extension and suggesting that there needs to be a detailed plan, and for everybody to join hands and solve the crisis, has turned into a troll fest on Twitter. The Coronavirus pandemic is proving to be more about a fight than about humanity, one that's taking place entirely online at this point.  

Anurag Kashyap called for action, trolls ran over to spawn his timeline with insults. Many are asking him to keep his opinions to himself. However, unfortunately, or fortunately for them, we're still a free a country. Looking at the backlash he's receiving, some would agree that would be the safe way forward for the director. 

At this point, one should ask if this is criticism of the director or just hate?