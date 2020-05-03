Trolling has become a regular feature of daily life, so much so that it has been normalised. We also know exactly who those individuals are who seem to attract trolls by the dozen. Neither is going to give in. The lockdown then becomes a perfect set-up for brewing conflict to bubble over.

Anurag Kashyap is a regular troll fodder and training ground for the next generation of trolls. Unsurprisingly, he's back in their line of sight with his comments on the lockdown extension.

Anurag Kashyap trolled over comments on the lockdown extension

Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap has always been vocal against the establishment, and the policies of the government in power. This has on many occasion invited anger against his views and those he supports.

Again, what was meant to be a criticism of the lockdown extension and suggesting that there needs to be a detailed plan, and for everybody to join hands and solve the crisis, has turned into a troll fest on Twitter. The Coronavirus pandemic is proving to be more about a fight than about humanity, one that's taking place entirely online at this point.

Lockdowns will keep going on.. they’re not going to stop.The government has no plan, no strategy and has no money either. It’s time for all parties, economists, scientists, corporates to come together, And find a workable solution. Initiative has to come from the PM himself . — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 1, 2020

Anurag Kashyap called for action, trolls ran over to spawn his timeline with insults. Many are asking him to keep his opinions to himself. However, unfortunately, or fortunately for them, we're still a free a country. Looking at the backlash he's receiving, some would agree that would be the safe way forward for the director.

2 divorces, 3 failed marriages, drug addict, alcoholic, chain smoker tum bataoge govt ke pas plan ya strategy hai ya nahi? Abey jab khopdi ko fuk fuk ke sukha diye ho to kyu bich me bakat karne aa jate ho? — Apoorv Dubey (@AppY20utd) May 1, 2020

Charsi Anurag Kashyap made a tweet again ? pic.twitter.com/eworKYZUJM — Prince wahbi Ganeshullah (@Strive_for_futr) May 1, 2020

Hey anti national, i know u & ur jihadi friends r suffering lot in this country! Why dont u move with thm to Pakistan? They dnt hv lockdown! U will feel free n safe thr! Plz leave us alone with our unplanned gov who is doing fantastic job! — Mrunali Pawar (@Mrunali_says) May 2, 2020

At this point, one should ask if this is criticism of the director or just hate?