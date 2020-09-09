Director Anurag Kashyap has recently released his last chats about Sushant Singh Rajput before his mysterious death and it has taken the internet by storm. In his chat allegedly with Sushant's manager, Anurag can be seen saying that Raabta came was 'Problematic' person and he doesn't want to work with him.

Sharing the chat on Twitter, Anurag wrote, "I am sorry that I am doing this but this chat is from three weeks before he passed away. Chat with his manager on 22 May .. haven't don't it so far but feel the need now .. yes I didn't want to work with him for my own reasons .."

I am sorry that I am doing this but this chat is from three weeks before he passed away. Chat with his manager on 22 May .. havent don’t it so far but feel the need now .. yes I didn’t want to work with him for my own reasons .. https://t.co/g4fLmI5g9h pic.twitter.com/cHSqRhW9BD — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 9, 2020

He also made clarifications on why he did not respond openly on Sushant's death and posted his chat with Sushant's manager on the day of his demise, June 14.

Also My conversation with his manager on June 14th . It will show you things if you want to see. It feels horrible to do this but can’t keep it back .. and for those as well who think we didn’t care for the family . As honest as I can be .. judge me all you want .. pic.twitter.com/AdfJzcdh9M — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 9, 2020

Though it was sensible and rational on the director's part to speak and shed some lights on the allegations made against Bollywood that Sushant was isolated, it did not go well with the netizens and Gangs of Wasseypur director is facing heavy backlash on the internet.

SSR fans are calling his messages 'Shameful' and blaming Anurag for boycotting Sushant along with other moviemakers and producers. Some also called out Kashyap for judging Sushant and maligning his image after his death.

Have a look at some of the tweets and comments:

#AnuragKashyap is the most insecure, vile and hateful human being on this planet to vilify a dead man! He is forgetting the days he was not allowed inside Bollywood corridors of privilege but now he will stoop to any level to lick Bollywood mafia ass! You are so done! — popeyejos ?? ?? ? (@Popeyejos) September 9, 2020

In the chats shared by Kashyap, it can be seen that Anurag is telling SSR's manager how that actor ditched him in a project and the movie got shelved. Anurag was allegedly upset with Sushant but regretted that he held the fridge for too long, and the actor is dead. Anurag has also taken a stand for Rhea Chakraborty and raised his voice for justice.

So far, no murder angle has been proved in Sushant's death on June 14. NCB is still investigating the drug angle ad Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty are arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. While Showik and Samuel Miranda were taken under custody on Friday, Rhea got arrested yesterday. Chakraborty has also filed a case against Sushant's sister for prescribing illegal and fake medicines to SSR, abetting him to commit suicide.