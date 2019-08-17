Fantasy sports and games have lately been getting a lot of attention from the people. Cricket in particular has been the sport where people tend to play fantasy leagues the most. While it is all about creating a virtual team of real cricket players, people earn points and money based on the performance of the selected players in the particular game. An expert in this field, Anurag Dwivedi is making his name in the fantasy sports and he has got a lot of momentum on the digital space.

One of the biggest cricket fantasy sites of India, Dream11 is one such platform where Anurag has been an active participant. The cricket analyst has not only been giving his expert advice for the dream team in a particular given game but he has also helped the people win big in the contests, all thanks to his great knowledge about the sport.

Be it any form of cricket - T20, ODI, domestic or international format, his previews and predictions have been something which caught everyone's eye. Nothing better than YouTube, where this young man started posting videos and within no time, he gained a huge 117K subscribers on his channel. He has been very passionate about the game of cricket and talking about it, he said, "Since my childhood, I have been following the game of cricket. It gives me real joy when people consider my advice as expert advice. More than that, I feel happy because as per my knowledge I try to make them win the fantasy game and it is a great feeling when people start recognizing me as a known cricket expert."

Apart from being a cricket analyst and a fantasy cricket expert, Anurag Dwivedi is the CEO of Fantasy Sports Champions Pvt. Ltd and is also associated with ballebaazi.com – a cricket fantasy website.

