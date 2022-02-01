Isn't it wonderful to read about all those people, especially youngsters, who make sure to go under the grind and create their definition of success? These individuals have thrived big time on their passion, ability to overcome struggles, determination, and a strong will to make it happen for themselves. Many such opportunities are given to them from the social media world, which today is more than only social platforms. These platforms have helped create careers for many, which also includes young YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, aka The UK07 Rider, a motorbiker who has been treading on a journey to create engaging videos of his experiences of his travels.

Dobhal, who grew up like any other kid from the neighborhoods in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India, had no inch of an idea that life would present him with opportunities, which would help him explore the other side of the world and turn him into a life explorer of sorts with the help of his bike expeditions. Today, this young motovlogger runs his YouTube channel named TheUK07 Rider and has already attained immense love from the audiences; the proof is his growing number of subscribers on his channel, which currently has reached 1.87 million. Starting in 2018 to now taking it forward as a content creator with his moto vlogs has been quite a journey, he recalls.

The passion that he had developed in filmmaking and movie making did not go to waste in his case. It helped him create videos of his journeys that he took on bikes, which eventually connected with his audiences for being raw and honest, gaining him a Golden Play Button. Riding Kawasaki z900, Kawasaki zx10r to owning and riding a list of sports bikes like BMW GS310, KTM, and also Kia, the Uttarakhand boy, showed his passion to the whole country for exploring different places, including the Pakistan - Kartarpur corridor.