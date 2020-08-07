Bhojpuri actress Anupama Pathak, who allegedly died of suicide on 2 August, had spoken about getting cheated following which she was not able to trust anyone.

"If you confide to someone that you are going through some problems and feel suicidal, that person, no matter how good a friend he or she is, will immediately ask you to keep them away from your problems so that they don't get into trouble after you die. Also people will make fun of you and disrespect you in front of others. So never share your problems with anyone and never consider anyone your friend," the IANS quoted her as saying on a Facebook live video a day before her death.

She had added, "Be the person whom everybody can trust be never trust anyone. I have learnt this in my life. People are very selfish and don't care for others," she added in the video.

Anupama Pathak was found hanging at her residence in north Mumbai's Dahisar suburb on Sunday. She was a native of Purnea district in Bihar. She had shifted to Mumbai and working on Bhojpuri films.

The cops have reportedly recovered a suicide note where she had allegedly mentioned about getting cheated by Wisdom Producer Company in Malad as it failed to pay her invested money of Rs 10,000 even after its maturity date in December 2019.

Some unconfirmed reports claim that a person called Manish Jha in her hometown had taken away her two-wheeler during the lockdown and failed to return it.