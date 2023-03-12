Actress Anupama Parameswaran has been busy with back-to-back films in multiple languages. With her amazing performance in Karthikeya 2, the actress mesmerised the audience.

As per the latest update, Anupama has bagged the opportunity to be part of a female-centric film which is being produced by Lyca Productions. Lyca has produced films like Robo, Raangi, Darbar, Ponniyin Selvan-1 and many other big-budget films in Tamil. They are producing Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam, AK62, Ponniyin Selvan-2, and Thalaivar170 and are super busy with these most-anticipated projects. Lyca's Chairman has now come forward to produce another woman-centric film and this time it is with Anupama Parameswaran.

Director Jeeva will be helming the film which is being launched in Chennai tomorrow with a grand pooja. Anupama and the team flew to Chennai today and are all set for the big day tomorrow. This a big news to her fans and they are super happy that the actress has been tied up with such a big banner. Anupama made her Tamil debut with Dhanush's Kodi and was later seen in a couple of films as well. She is working on a film called Siren with Jayam Ravi and this project is underway.

In Telugu, she is working for DJ Tillu Square, the sequel for DJ Tillu. This is the first time Anupama has collaborated with Siddhu Jonnalagadda. 70% of the film's shooting of the film has been completed and the makers are looking forward to releasing it later this year. Anupama made her Telugu debut with Trivikram's A Aa and has done several films here over the past few years. She has a couple of films which will be announced soon.