Veteran actor Anupam Kher said on Wednesday that he has resigned as the Chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune, due to his commitment to his international assignments.

"It has been an honour, a privilege and a great learning experience to be the Chairman of the prestigious FTII. But because of my international assignments, I won't have much time to devote at the institute. Hence decided to send my resignation," Anupam tweeted.

An actor with a repertoire of over 500 movies including international projects, Anupam was appointed as FTII chief last October, replacing Gajendra Chauhan whose tenure ended in March 2017.

Anupam has been busy working in the US on American show "New Amsterdam".