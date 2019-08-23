According to a scientist, our body like movements, it pleases our brain and ears. Indian is always known for various dancing moves from kathak to today's western moves. We just love dance, and our Bollywood is the best example of it. Our movies cannot be completed without songs, and in songs, we will definitely need a chart-buster party song which works the whole year.

Choreographer works hard to bring new dance forms in songs to entertain people.

As we are talking about dance, we came to know about one fabulous dancer who is known for his moves and won many hearts and title with his leg moves in recent time. We are talking about, Anup Bhardwaj, who is a renowned personality and one of the best dancer you will ever see.

Anup Bhardwaj is also famous as Anzy B on social media accounts. He is making a different name with his dancing in Dubai and other places. People are crazy about him. And why not when you get to see such a talent you will definitely Ga Ga over his name.

Anup's achievements list prominent; he has made his name in Arab countries with dancing moves. Here' the list of his accomplishments. Anup was the winner of Nach Baliye 7 in UAE, 2nd Runner Up in a dance reality show called Chak Dhoom Dhoom aired on Colors TV, 2nd Runner Up in a dance reality show called Dance Premier League aired on Sony TV, Among Top 30 contestants in a dance reality show called Dance India Dance aired on Zee TV, Among Top 40 contestants in a dance reality show called Just Dance aired on Star Plus.

He has personally trained Ms World Romania 2017 for the talent round of her performance for Ms World International. Mihaela Bosca was also featured as "The most beautiful Romanian in the world."

Anup Bhardwaj aka Anzy B has also Choreographed several music videos for a famous recording label, T-Series and worked with several celebrities.

Anup wants to make an institution where he can help as many talents as he can. Looking to his ability and love for Bollywood music we might get a good Choreographer for movies who can compete Prabhudeva, Ganesh, and many other top dancers Choreographer of India. It will be great to see if he decided to join B-town as a Choreographer.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.