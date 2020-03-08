International Womens Day Close
Every director invests a lot in a film they make financially and emotionally. They can also become protective of their films, however, when is it ok to lose etiquette on social media? Recently, Anubhav Sinha went on expletive-spree online when Thappad's box office collections was a talking point on Twitter.

Once a film is out in the open and at the public's mercy, opinions begin to fly. Now with social media, every opinion is aired, publicly. For filmmakers it's ok as long as the criticism is good, but what happens when it's not as good? Thappad director Anubhav Sinha took it personally when criticism was directed towards the financial performance of his film.

Thappad starring Tapsee Pannu and directed by Anubhav Sinha began a conversation on the fine lines of domestic violence, what even constituted domestic violence. While the film released with a lot of hum-drum surrounding Tapsee's involvement in the anti-CAA protests, and the highly controversial subject matter, the film's box office performance was dependent on a shaky foundation.

While the film went on to break-even and made a profit, the first week collections of the Bollywood film became the center of the debate. When a trade analyst mentioned that the film did poorly garnering 21 crores in the first week, director Anubhav Sinha was offended by the numbers. He called out the inaccuracy of the number, as not just a director but a producer on the film as well.

He called out the numbers for speculation on Twitter, claiming that the portals seem to have numbers even before he does as a producer. He further added that he wasn't bothered by the numbers they talked about, but the fact that the film was doing well despite the trolling, the criticism and flak. 

Anubhav Sinha tweets with temper to slam trade portals

