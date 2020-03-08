Every director invests a lot in a film they make financially and emotionally. They can also become protective of their films, however, when is it ok to lose etiquette on social media? Recently, Anubhav Sinha went on expletive-spree online when Thappad's box office collections was a talking point on Twitter.

Once a film is out in the open and at the public's mercy, opinions begin to fly. Now with social media, every opinion is aired, publicly. For filmmakers it's ok as long as the criticism is good, but what happens when it's not as good? Thappad director Anubhav Sinha took it personally when criticism was directed towards the financial performance of his film.

Anubhav Sinha loses patience over Thappad box office collections

Thappad starring Tapsee Pannu and directed by Anubhav Sinha began a conversation on the fine lines of domestic violence, what even constituted domestic violence. While the film released with a lot of hum-drum surrounding Tapsee's involvement in the anti-CAA protests, and the highly controversial subject matter, the film's box office performance was dependent on a shaky foundation.

While the film went on to break-even and made a profit, the first week collections of the Bollywood film became the center of the debate. When a trade analyst mentioned that the film did poorly garnering 21 crores in the first week, director Anubhav Sinha was offended by the numbers. He called out the inaccuracy of the number, as not just a director but a producer on the film as well.

He called out the numbers for speculation on Twitter, claiming that the portals seem to have numbers even before he does as a producer. He further added that he wasn't bothered by the numbers they talked about, but the fact that the film was doing well despite the trolling, the criticism and flak.

Anubhav Sinha tweets with temper to slam trade portals

It has performed very well Aseem. I am the Producer. I have the P&L. Wait. It is doing exactly what I thought it’ll do. Making money. They said similar things about MULK and ARTICLE15. It’s okay. https://t.co/NuFij7ZOTQ — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 7, 2020

They are worried that a man who pisses on their clan went past their might and made a film that earned money love and respect. They are very scared that MULK, ARTICLE15 and THAPPAD have broken their myth. They are worried that the fear will die. It is DEAD.

FUCK ‘EM!!! https://t.co/NuFij8hpLo — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 7, 2020

Hit or not I will tell you at the end of its run. But what you should know that these pests get paid by stars and producers to inflate their collections to the tune of 20-30 crores. I make small film and earn small money and truck loads of love so I don’t need them. https://t.co/6aayD2qVMS — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 7, 2020

They worry about my P&L while they get 20Rs per tweet themselves. https://t.co/e1K6jwekB8 — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 7, 2020

Sorry about the occasional cuss words but I’m from Benaras. https://t.co/hgj7TG2zPy — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 7, 2020

I will tell you why I’m even bothering. I didn’t ever since the release when they called a 23 Cr week a poor week. I am bothering to announce that the film is doing ridiculously well despite the entire troll army and their slimy trade infrastructure trying to pull it down 1/2 https://t.co/83qqu0YAmD — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 7, 2020

And by the way this shitty money extorting portal does not belong to my friend @vajir but to a pest who runs a portal by the same name. He has no revenue model but to extort money from Producers and Stars to inflate their collections and egos. बाक़ी मुँह मत खुलवाओ नहीं तो ..... — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 7, 2020

And I love you too.... इन हरामज़ादों ने फ़िल्मों का कोठा बना दिया है। last I checked it was an art form. My money. My movie. My profit. My loss. Who the fuck are you? Have I issued any public shares? Have you bought any??? Go watch the film. Like it. Hate it. Your call 1/2 https://t.co/gU05FTNmE9 — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 7, 2020

2/2 These motherfuckers seem to get my collections before me. Just for general awareness I get my collections in 2-3 days. Before that whatever they put out is sheer speculation and their sweet desire. https://t.co/gU05FTNmE9 — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 7, 2020

You are wrong!!! All wrong. All bloody wrong. All your numbers are wrong. Exhibitors had no investment in the film ZILCH. all other numbers are wrong too. https://t.co/So5bS6YVgm — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 7, 2020

I will tell you what the real truth is. They want to set a narrative that if they want they can pull your film down. This is the third time they have failed with me. That is what it is. I will curse you and I will still make good films. FUCK YOU is the answer. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 7, 2020

#THAPPAD has stamped all over their sinister designs. I was prepared. I FUCKED them on all counts. These fucking rodents. So called trade fucking Pundits. Inflate collections of Star movies by tens of crores for money. Any more shot and I will write names here. Been around 30 yrs https://t.co/62TgBEj8Iv — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 7, 2020

Just for the record. I make films with my own money. Or my friends’ money who can’t stop working with me. I make movies for the hugs I get. The life I live that they can only dream of is just a byproduct. Okay??? So shut the fuck up and shove your political agendas up your arse. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 7, 2020

My apologies for my language ladies. Sincerely. It is the love of those 150 people who made Thappad for the film that was being disrespected that shot me off. Apologies to all women and elders and younger ones on my timeline. SORRY!!! https://t.co/CgPXaEmT6W — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 7, 2020

That's that, then.