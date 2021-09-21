An anti-vaxxer who has several times boasted of being unmasked and unvaccinated has died due to Covid infection. The death of Kristen Lowery, from Escalon, California has shocked the anti-vaxxer community, and she was very loud in propagating anti-vaccine ideology on social media platforms. She was aged 40. Kristen leaves behind children Tayden, McKenna, Ella, and Ryenn.

Gofundme page to cover Kristen's funeral expenses

A Gofundme page has been created to raise money for Kristen's funeral expenses. On the Gofundme page that has been created for Kristen, the creator noted that the excess sum raised for the funeral will be transferred to the savings account of her children.

"Her passing leaves a big hole in many of our lives and she will never be forgotten but will be greatly missed. If you would like to donate to help with the cost of her funeral expenses it would be greatly appreciated. Whatever funds are left over will go into a savings account for her children's care," wrote creator Janet Vallotton.

Sister pleading for prayers

Before death, Kristen's sister Cassie had requested social media users to pray for her life.

"My sister, Kristen, is in the hospital fighting for her life against Covid and pneumonia. My sister has a long life left. We need you here sissy. Your kids love and miss you. I do not care about your opinion on vaccinated or not. This is not political. This is a request for every prayer. Every ounce of strength. You all have. To help my sister pull through this," wrote Cassie on her Facebook page, Daily Star reports.

