The concept of the parallel universe has been the hottest genre among Hollywood filmmakers for years. Even though there is no concrete evidence to substantiate the existence of this universe, several people believe that it could be real.

And now, a team of scientists studying the symmetries of the universe has suggested that there could be an alternate universe next to ours.

Time runs reverse in anti-universe

According to scientists who propagate this theory, this anti-universe could be next to our universe, and in this mysterious world, time will be running reverse.

The anti-universe theory is based on the knowledge of fundamental symmetries in the universe - importantly charge, parity, and time - which have been dubbed as the CPT symmetry, according to Daily Star.

Experts believe that all physical interactions in the universe generally obey these symmetries, and it is applicable to every interaction that happens in the entire universe.

According to scientists who believe in the anti-universe theory, there could be a mirror-image of our universe, which is very crucial to maintain this symmetry.

Anti-universe theory could shed light on dark matter

Several scientists believe that the existence of an anti-universe could be helpful in explaining dark matter.

Scientists have only detected only three types of neutrinos in the universe, all are left spinning. To ensure symmetry, there could be right spinning neutrinos in another universe, and if it is real, it could help understanding more about dark matter, that has remained undetected by physicists.