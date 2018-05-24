Even as Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi (Tuticorin) continues to be overshadowed by the bloodbath of the anti-Sterlite protest, the founder and Chairman of Vedanta Resources PLC Anil Agarwal has said that he might step down from running the company.

The protest, which has been going on for the past few months, took a violent turn on Tuesday (May 22) when several people were killed in the police firing.

The DMK and the other opposition parties of TN has called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh on May 25.

Palaniswami said that the protests occurred "primarily because of certain political parties, NGOs and anti-social elements, who took protesters to a wrong path."

Tamil Nadu CM EK Palaniswami justifies the police shooting.

"If someone is attacked, the natural course would be to defend and safeguard themselves. This is what has been done by the police in response," the CM was quoted as saying by Money Control.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his condolences for the deceased.

"I'm deeply pained the (sic) loss of lives during the agitation in Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu. MHA has taken cognizance of the incident and sought a report from the state government," said Singh, reported ANI.

A clash broke out between DMK workers and the police outside the secretariat's office in Chennai.

A clash between DMK workers & police took place outside Tamil Nadu secretariat, while the former were protesting over #SterliteProtests in #Thoothukudi. The workers were blocking the vehicle in which MK Stalin & other party leaders were being taken. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/v7pXixraEs — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2018

DMK working President MK Stalin is holding an agitation outside Tamil Nadu secretariat over Sterlite Protests.

DMK working President MK Stalin, who was holding a protest outside Tamil Nadu secretariat over #SterliteProtests in #Thoothukudi, has been detained by the police. Several others detained too. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/Qr3tMyVl6W — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2018