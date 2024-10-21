Anthology 'My Melbourne' sets MAMI Gala Section premiere on October 22

The upcoming movie 'My Melbourne' is set to be screened at the prestigious MAMI Film Festival this year in its Gala Section. Earlier, the film had its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024.

The film is an anthology helmed by four of India's most celebrated filmmakers, Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Rima Das, and Onir. All of them will attend the film's screening at the festival.

Reflecting on the upcoming MAMI premiere, Imtiaz Ali said, "It's an honour to present 'My Melbourne' to Indian audiences at MAMI. The stories we've told are not just about the diaspora but about anyone who has ever felt a sense of displacement or longed to belong. 'Jules' is a deeply personal film for me, and I can't wait for the audience in Mumbai to experience it."

The shorts include 'Emma' by Rima Das, 'Jules' helmed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Nandini' by Onir and 'Setara' by Kabir Khan. The films are reflective of varied themes of diversity including gender, race, sexuality and disability.

Rima Das said, "What makes 'My Melbourne' special is the sincerity of the stories. Each segment is a heartfelt exploration of human connections, set against the cultural diversity of Melbourne. I look forward to showcasing my film 'Emma' at MAMI, where such narratives are deeply appreciated".

My Melbourne has been produced by Mitu Bhowmick Lange , in partnership with VicScreen and Screen Australia.

Onir said, "Nadini' is about breaking boundaries, emotional and physical, and telling human stories that resonate across geographies. It has been a beautiful collaboration with emerging filmmakers from Melbourne, and I am eager to see how Indian audiences connect with it at MAMI".

'My Melbourne' is set to premiere in the Gala Section of MAMI 2024 on October 22.

(With inputs from IANS)