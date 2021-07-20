Anshumaan Pushkar made people notice him in Jamtara. He won hearts in Kathmandu Connection. But, it was Grahan that has brought him to the forefront. The actor is receiving massive applause for his character. International Business Times got in touch with Anshumaan to talk about the Grahan controversy, the death threats, and more.

Grahan has been garnering quite some praise. What was it about the role that drew you to it?

First of all, a big thank you to everyone who showered their love on the show. I felt that the character I played of Rishi Ranjan, he had everything. There was depth, innocence, firmness, simplicity, and much more. The character was vulnerable yet strong. It was stark opposite to the aggressive roles people wish to play these days. But, one thing which drew me to it the most was the story and the way it was going to be presented.

It was really overwhelming for me. When you step into the industry, you dream of getting noticed both by the audience and critics, and it has happened. An actor grows with either taali (praise) or gaali (abuses). So if you put some effort and receive appreciation, it makes one feel thankful.

Tell us about your audition process.

I got a call from Mukesh Chhabra's casting company for the audition. I knew about the novel already but I read it again and was bowled over by it. I really had sleepless nights in between my audition and my selection call. I will always be grateful for the makers for giving me such a character. After Jamtara, I did receive praise. But had no expectation of getting a character so different and unique.

There was a lot of controversy before the show was released. Were you apprehensive about whether or not it would release? What was your mindset then?

Yes, I was a little bit stressed. But, we also believed that the show has a good message and it would resonate. All the controversy could have been the reason for the delay of the release but once it came out they couldn't overlook the beauty and message it spread. We received even more love than we have expected.

Were you ever scared/taken aback by the death threats you received?

Not scared but, you know, it was disheartening. We, as an artist want love n respect from our work. That's our biggest remuneration. Certainly not this.

What do you have to say about the debate over censorship of OTT content?

Excess of anything is bad. And this holds true for both parties. Neither should we cross the line in the name of creativity, nor should everything be scrutinized in the name of censorship. Both parties have to understand their rights and duties properly.

What next?

There are several scripts I am reading. But as of now, Jamtara and one more web series has been finalized.