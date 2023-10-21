After spending over nine months in custody, a Court in Delhi discharged senior National Conference leader Sudershan Singh Wazir from the murder of a prominent Sikh leader and his party colleague Tarlochan Singh Wazir, who also happened to be his cousin.

Additional Sessions Judge West/ THC/ Delhi Hem Raj has discharged three persons including Sudershan Singh Wazir from the murder case of noted Transporter and former MLC Tarlochan Singh Wazir.

"Accused Balbir Singh alias Billa, Rajinder Chaudhary alias Ganja, and Sudershan Singh Wazir stand discharged from all the offences in the murder case of Tarlochan Singh Wazir," Judge Hem Raj said in the order.

However, he ruled that the accused Harmeet Singh will be liable to be charged for the offence under Section 302 IPC (murder).

Accused Harpreet Singh Khalsa is liable to be charged for the offence under Section 201 IPC and 174 A IPC. He too stands discharged from offence under Section 302 read with 120 B IPC, the Judge said.

The case will now come up for framing of charge against accused Harmeet Singh and Harpreet Singh Khalsa, the order said.

Sudershan Singh was arrested in February this year

A prominent National Conference leader Sudarshan Singh Wazir was arrested in February this year in the high-profile murder case of the former legislator of his own party Tarlochan Singh Wazir.

Interestingly both Sudarshan Singh and Tarlochan Singh were cousins and affiliated with the National Conference.

The Crime Branch Cell of Delhi Police arrested Sudarshan Singh Wazir, 67, who is also chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Sikh United Front, and his two associates Harjinder Singh Raina, 71, and Jagpal Singh, 51, for their involvement in high-profile Tarlochan Singh Wazir murder case.

Who was Tarlochan Singh Wazir?

A prominent Sikh leader, former MLC, and a senior National Conference leader from Jammu, Tarlochan Singh Wazir (67), was found dead in Delhi's Moti Nagar area under mysterious circumstances on September 9, 2021.

Wazir was a prominent leader from Jammu and he regularly raised issues faced by the Sikh community. As president of the J&K Motor Transporters' Association, he also fought for their rights.

Strongly opposed to Sikh radical groups and their ideology, Wazir was a close confidante of NC leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah.

Wazir, one of the biggest transporters of J&K, was active in different social and religious organizations. He remained president of the J&K State Gurdwara Parbandhak Board for

Wazir's body was found in a decomposed state in the bathroom of the flat. The lock of the flat was locked from the outside. Trilochan Singh was also shot in the head. A case was registered at Moti Nagar police station in Delhi.

Later, the investigation of the case was handed over to the Crime Branch by the Commissioner of Delhi Police. Based on footage from CCTV cameras and surveillance, the police had arrested three accused Rajendra Chaudhary (33), resident of Village Gagor, Police Station Vijaipur District Samba Jammu, Balbir Singh alias Billa (67), resident of Preet Nagar Gandhi Nagar Jammu and Sector-11, Nanak Nagar. Harmeet Singh (61), a resident of Jammu, was arrested.