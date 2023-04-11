Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday busted a second prostitution racket in Srinagar-the summer capital of the Union Territory, during the last one week.

A week after busting a prostitution racket Bagh-e- Mehtab area under the jurisdiction of Chanpura Police Station of the capital city, police busted another sex racket in the Nowgam area of Srinagar by arresting six persons including husband-wife, who was allegedly running a brothel.

"Investigation in Chanpura case led to the busting of another prostitution racket in the Nowgam area", Srinagar Police tweeted.

Six persons namely Shabir Mir of Charlipora Nowgam, his wife Shazia Mir, and Adil Hazar of Soura arrested on the spot for operating this racket. Two customers and a sex worker, all locals, were also detained.

Another prostitution racket was busted on April 3

A prostitution racket being run in a rented accommodation in the Bagh-e-Mehtab area or Srinagar was busted on April 3. Police said that two persons running the racket were also arrested.

"On the basis of specific information a sex racket being run by Irshad Ahmad Bhat son of Shaban Bhat of Pampore and Mohd Shafi Hajam son of Abdul Qayoom Hajam of Pulwama and others was busted", police said.

The premises were raided by a police party from Chanpora Police Station in Bagh-e- Mehtab area. Both persons were arrested on the spot.

Four sex workers and two customers, all locals of Srinagar city were also detained for questioning.

It added the racket was run in a rented house owned by one Altaf Hussain Afaqi son of Asadullah Afaqi of Chanapora.

FIR No. 19/2023 under section 3,4,8 of the Immoral Trafficking Act has been registered at Chanpura Police Station.

Further, as the house owner had not done tenant verification of the tenants, he was also booked by the police.

Reports said that during questioning the arrested disclosed that police about another sex racket being operated from the Nowgam area of Srinagar city.