Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday raised questions about the safety of the common people in Uttar Pradesh after eight policemen were shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district.

"Another proof of hooliganism in Uttar Pradesh. When the police are not safe, how will the public be?" Rahul Gandhi said, quoting a news report.

He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased police personnel and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

Eight police personnel were shot dead in Kanpur

Eight police personnel were shot dead and six policemen seriously injured when a local criminal Vikas Dubey and his gang sprayed them with bullets in Kanpur.

A massive search operation has been launched to nab Vikas Dubey. The police are also using electronic surveillance. The police have recovered cartridges of AK-47 from the site of the incident.

According to reports, the police team comprising about 50 police personnel had gone to the village around 3.30 a.m. after receiving a tip-off about the presence of Vikas Dubey there.

Dubey and his men had stationed a JCB to block their way and as soon as the police team reached there, they started firing from the terrace of a house. The miscreants, numbering about a dozen, also pelted stones at the policemen.

The deceased police personnel have received multiple bullets in the incident. The gangster and his men later looted the arms of the policemen and made an easy escape. All senior police officials including ADG Kanpur, IG and others have reached the spot.

UP DGP H C Awasthi said that a massive operation has been launched to arrest the accused. ADG law and order Prashant Kumar also reached the site of the incident. The bodies have been sent for post mortem.