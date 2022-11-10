Killings of "protected" persons, who are on the hit list of radical elements, are going unabated in Punjab after the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the State.

Six days after the killing of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri in the presence of the senior officers of the Punjab Police, a follower of the Dera Sacha Sauda was shot dead in the Faridkot area of Punjab on Thursday by some unidentified bike-borne youth.

The victim Pradeep Singh, who was on the "hit list" of radical elements for his alleged involvement in the Bargari sacrilege incident, was also provided security by the Punjab Police like Sudhir Suri.

According to the police, the security personnel of Singh also did the retaliatory firing. "An incident of firing took place today where a man, Pradeep Singh, died while three people were injured. His security personnel did retaliatory firing too. We have received CCTV footage and have got some leads. The situation is under control," a news agency quoting Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Inspector General of Police, Faridkot range, reported.

Police said that Pradeep Singh was fired upon when he was on his way to his shop in the morning.

"Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pradeep Singh, also an accused in the Bargari Sacrilege incident, was shot dead in Faridkot by unidentified bike-borne assailants. He was fired when he was going to his shop in the morning," the IG added.

Dera Sacha Sauda is headed by Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two women disciples at his Sirsa Ashram. He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017.

Followers claimed that Dera Sacha Sauda is a social welfare and spiritual organization that preaches and practices humanitarianism and selfless services to others. The main center of the ashram is located in Sirsa in Haryana. Dera Sacha Sauda was established by Saint Shah Mastanaji Maharaj on April 29, 1948.

Former Chief Minister and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh slammed Bhagwant Mann-led government for increasing crime in the state. A few hours after the murder of Dera Sirsa follower Pradeep Singh in Kotkapura, the former Chief Minister cautioned that the situation was returning to the dark days of the 1980s.

"Daily murders, Daylight Firing, Pb is sadly heading towards total lawlessness & the inexperienced @BhagwantMann led govt has been able to do nothing to stop all this. I strongly urge him to start focusing on law & order of state before we transcend towards the dark era of 80's", Capt tweeted.

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਇੱਕ ਅਮਨ ਪਸੰਦ ਸੂਬਾ ਹੈ ਇੱਥੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਆਪਸੀ ਭਾਈਚਾਰਾ ਬਹੁਤ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਤ ਹੈ..ਕਿਸੇ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਾਂਤੀ ਭੰਗ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਇਜ਼ਾਜਤ ਨਹੀਂ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ ..ਸੂਬੇ ਦੀ ਅਮਨ-ਸ਼ਾਂਤੀ ਕਾਇਮ ਰੱਖਣ ਲਈ ਸਿਵਲ ਅਤੇ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ .. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) November 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that strict instructions have been given to the civil and police officials to maintain the peace and tranquillity of the state.

"Punjab is a peace-loving state where the mutual brotherhood of people is very strong. No one will be allowed to disturb the peace of Punjab. Strict instructions to the civil and police officials to maintain the peace and tranquillity of the state," Mann tweeted in Punjabi.