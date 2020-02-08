Clince Varghese who is best known as a TV Presenter wins big at the BW Applause Awards and conclave 2020 as he bags the title of the best corporate emcee of India.

The BW Applause Awards is one of the most coveted awards in the Event and MICE industry space to acknowledge the achievements in the areas of Experiential Marketing, Event Industry, Weddings & MICE industry.

Clince who has an experience of over 1000 live performances across various countries as an emcee, Singer & Motivational Speaker whose life mantra is to engage and inspire the world, has added another feather to his cap this year by bagging one of the most esteemed awards in the service sector.

With his infectious energy and the ability to connect with the masses, Clince has time and again proven his craft, a testimony of which was witnessed at the awards night where Clince along with other prominent personalities like Karan Johar, Siddharth Kannan, to name a few, won big.

Overwhelmed Clince shares, "Holding this metal, I am reassured that The supreme energy is listening to us all. Last year, on this same stage, while accepting my silver award in the same category, I had promised that the gold will be mine. If we manifest with pure intentions and stay committed to our goals, the universe will conspire to make it happen".

The jury at the panel comprised of Chairman And Managing Director Of Nestle India, Suresh Narayanan, Chairman And Editor In Chief Of BW Business World And Exchange4Media Group, Dr Annurag Batra, Vice President-Marketing Of Havells, Amit Tiwari, Former Coo Of Voltas, Salil Kapoor To Name A Few.

Clince enjoys a huge fanbase on social media by keeping his masses hooked with his tailor-made content and inspiring activities.

Clince is not just an extraordinary emcee and Television Presenter but he is also known for his social media antics, fitness mantras and powerful singing. A man with multiple layer craft, Clince Varghese has never failed to surprise his audience and still the most preferred artist at Corporate, Wedding, Sports and Lifestyle events.