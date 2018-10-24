A 45-year-old Indian expat won a jackpot of $1 million (3.6 million dirhams) in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw raffle on Tuesday.

Sourav Dey, who has been living in Dubai from last six years, works as a department head for an insurance company in Dubai. He bagged the prize after buying the lottery ticket for the first time, Gulf News reported.

"I'm so grateful to Dubai Duty Free for giving me this new fortune that my family will truly treasure for a long time," Dey said.

Two other winners, including an Indian man, drove away luxury vehicles. Forty-four-year-old Indian man Babu Ajith Babu drove home a BMW motorbike, while 40-year-old Sri Lankan national Sajeewa Niranjan won a Range Rover.

According to data from two of the biggest raffle draws in the United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket raffle and Dubai Duty Free's Millionaire Draw), Indian nationals prove to be the luckiest.

In August, Sandeep Menon, a resident of Kuwait, became the 132nd Indian national to pocket $1 million at the raffle since its origin in 1999. Earlier in January, another Keralite had won a dirham 12 million in the biggest-ever raffle prize money in Abu Dhabi.

So far, nine Indians were among the 11 people who had won dirham 1 million each in a mega raffle draw in Abu Dhabi since October 2017. (IANS)