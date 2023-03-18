After the district administration of the Anantnag district busted a gang that indulged in issuing fake Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificates to non-tribals, Deputy Commissioner Poonch cancelled the Actual Line of Control (ALC) category certificates fraudulently managed by two senior officers of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS).

In a historic decision, Deputy Commissioner Poonch quashed the ALC certificates of two JKAS officers, who had managed selection in the Combined Administrative Services through the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission in 2017.

The officers hailed from Mendhar Sub Division of border Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir and are real brother and sister.

While delivering the important order in his court, District Magistrate, Poonch Inder Jeet cancelled the ALC certificates of Sumit Kumar Sharma and his sister, Sunaina Sharma hailing from Ari in Mendhar on the ground that both the certificates were issued against the mandate of Jammu Kashmir Reservation Act 2004.

Both officers were appointed in 2017 based on the ALC category issued by the then Tehsildar Mendhar. The selection list was issued on December 18, 2017. The detailed order pointed out brazen irregularities in the issuance of certificates where the issuing authority and other officials proceeded in a very casual and careless manner, the order said.

An inquiry was ordered after getting information about fake certificates

DM Poonch ordered an inquiry into the whole matter through SDM Mendhar, for completion in a time-bound manner. These ALC certificates were challenged in the court of District Magistrate Poonch by one of the JKAS aspirants, Anjum Imtiaz, daughter of Imtiaz Ahmed Khan, resident of Harni in Mendhar on May 29, 2018, with the appeal that these certificates issued in favour of Sumit Kumar Sharma, Sunaina Sharma, Jyoti Sharma, Amit Kumar Sharma, children of Harbans Lal Sharma; Ram Murti Sharma, wife of Harbans Lal Sharma and Harbans Lal, son of Krishan Lal, residents of Ari and at present Gohlad in Mendhar, issued by Tehsildar Mendhar, being illegal, arbitrary, against the facts and law, void ab-initio, liable to be revoked/ cancelled.

She also challenged that the respondents were not falling within the income ceiling prescribed by the SRO-294 for issuance of a such certificate that is Rs 3 lakh during 2011, from all sources, except agriculture.

Earlier gang involved in issuing fake ST certificates was busted

District Administration Anantnag earlier busted a fake ST certificate racket gang. Many individuals and organizations had raised complaints regarding fake ST certificates being issued in Anantnag. Several tribal groups had expressed their anguish at non-tribal people being appointed to jobs based on fake certificates. The complaints pertained mainly to Tehsil Shangus where certificates had been issued to non-tribal people.

What is ALC category?

Jammu and Kashmir is the only region in the whole country where reservation has been granted on the basis of areas. A special category named Actual Line of Control (ALC) has been created to provide reservations to the residents of these areas. Reservations under the ALC category are granted to those who are living near the Line of Control (LoC).

A person claiming benefit under ALC must establish that he/she has resided in the area for not less than 15 years before the date of application.