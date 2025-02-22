A team of Chinese virologists has identified a new bat coronavirus, HKU5-CoV-2, that could potentially infect humans. Led by Shi Zhengli, a renowned scientist known as "Batwoman" for her extensive research on coronaviruses, the discovery raises concerns about the possibility of another zoonotic spillover.

According to the South China Morning Post, researchers found that HKU5-CoV-2 can bind to human ACE2 receptors, the same entryway used by SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

This similarity suggests a potential risk of human transmission, though further research is needed to determine its real-world impact.

HKU5-CoV-2 belongs to the merbecovirus subgenus, which includes the MERS-CoV virus that caused the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome outbreak.

The study, cited by Newsweek, reveals that this new strain demonstrates a greater ability to adapt to human ACE2 receptors compared to other lineage 1 HKU5-CoVs. Laboratory tests confirmed that HKU5-CoV-2 successfully infected human cell cultures and mini-human organ models, reinforcing concerns about its zoonotic potential.

The study highlights the high risk posed by bat merbecoviruses, which could jump to humans either directly or through intermediate hosts. However, researchers caution that more investigation is necessary to determine the likelihood of actual transmission and disease development in humans.

While China has repeatedly denied theories linking COVID-19 to a lab leak, the Wuhan Institute of Virology remains at the centre of global scrutiny. The discovery of HKU5-CoV-2 further underscores the importance of monitoring bat coronaviruses and their potential risks to human health.

At present, it remains unclear whether HKU5-CoV-2 poses an immediate health threat, but scientists emphasise the need for continued surveillance and preparedness to prevent future pandemics.

