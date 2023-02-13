Jammu and Kashmir foiled another attempt by Pakistan to smuggle drugs on this side of the border to finance the terror groups active in the Union Territory. The design to attempt to smuggle drugs was foiled in the border town of Uri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Four narco-terrorists were arrested by Baramulla Police along with two packets of Brown Sugar and cash worth Rs 25.39 lakh from their possessions.

"On 12th February 2023, based on specific information regarding smuggling of narcotics in the area of Kamalkote Uri, a special naka was laid by Baramulla Police led by PSI Shubham Seth, in-charge police post Kamalkote at Sultan Daki Kali Mitti under the overall supervision of Shokat Ali-SDPO Uri", police said.

During naka checking a vehicle bearing registration number JK05D-3680 on its way from Kamalkote towards Uri was signalled to stop for checking, but the said vehicle did not stop and instead tried to flee away from the spot. The vehicle was tactfully stopped by the alert police party of the naka.

During the search of the said vehicle, cash amounting to Rs 25,39,000 and two packets of contraband substance Brown Sugar were recovered from the said vehicle. The vehicle was also seized.

All four persons namely Naseer Ahmad Bhatti son of Nazar Din Bhatti of Madiyan Kamalkote Uri, Reyaz Ahmad Khanday son of Mohammad Sharief Khanday of Madiyan Kamalkote Uri, Fayaz Ahmad Khanday son of Mohammad Sharief Khanday of Madiyan Kamalkote Uri and Mohammad Pazeer son of Abdul Majeed Khanday of Madiyan Kamalkote Uri were arrested.

Narcotics were smuggled from Pakistan

Police sources said that narcotics recovered from the possession of the arrested persons were smuggled from Pakistan. The cash recovered was earned through drug trafficking and was supposed to be handed over to some over ground workers (OGWs) to distribute the same among terrorists.

According to police during the preliminary investigation, it was learnt that under a well-hatched conspiracy, Pakistan-based handlers are pushing drugs inside Jammu and Kashmir through such smugglers to spread drug addiction amongst the youth of UT.

Another consignment of Brown Sugar seized in Handwara

In another incident, police arrested two peddlers and recovered narcotics in the Kralgund area of Handwara in northern Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Police arrested two persons from the village Kasloo and recovered Brown Sugar from their possession.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mashooq Ahmed Ganie son of Mohammad Yousuf and Mohammad Aslam Sheikh son of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh both residents of Sheikhpora Behrampora Sopore.