Actor Annup Sonii has been playing versatile characters over the years. The actor is now coming up with a short film titled 'The Relationship Manager' which has been released on July 18. It has Divya Dutta and Annup Sonii in lead roles.

The short film is quite enthralling. Annup Sonii is seen playing a very promising and eminent role. The film shows how a relationship manager named Vinay essayed by Annup Sonii who learns about the ordeal of a woman (Divya Dutta) suffering from domestic abuse and tries to hear her out and solve her problem. It depicts the plight of some women who were locked in their pain during coronavirus lockdown.

Talking about the film, Annup told the media, "This hard hitting tale deals with the problem which people are aware but don't talk about it. I think which every human being can relate to. But I think there is a taboo and hence people don't talk on this in our society. In the film the way the issue has been portrayed and has been raised is very impactful. I'm sure when people will watch the movie they will realize what time saying. It focuses on the harsh reality of the society. The film was written keeping lockdown in mind. So we made sure that we shoot with very minimal things and people taking all the precautionary measures. I must congratulate Falguni and Friday films that is Neeraj Pandey sir because they took care of everything. Everything was so well planned keeping the pandemic in mind and ensuring safety. Hat's off to the team of Friday Film works."

The film has been written and directed by Falguni Thakore and produced by Shital Bhatia. Friday Film Works and Neeraj Pandey are presenting the film. It features Juhi Babbar Soni, Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in supporting roles.

On the work front, Annup Sonii has couple of upcoming web series in the kitty.

Watch The Relationship Manager short here: