Within minutes after Congress released the first list of its candidates for the Punjab assembly elections, leaders - who were denied mandates, started shifting loyalties.

As soon as Congress issued its list, the party's sitting MLA from Moga assembly constituency Dr. Harjot Kamal wasted no time in joining BJP along with his supporters. Dr. Kamal is not an isolated case over a dozen ticket aspirants of Congress joined BJP in a press conference at party headquarters at Chandigarh.

Two Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Meenakshi Lekhi were present to welcome Congress leaders in the party.

Sitting MLA joins BJP after Cong gives ticket to Sonu Sood's sister

Congress's MLA from Moga Dr. Harjot Kamal on Saturday joined the BJP as the ruling party in Punjab announced the mandate to Malvika Sood, the sister of actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood, from the Moga assembly seat.

"We feel humiliated and insulted the way party has treated us", Moga MLA Kamal said after joining BJP.

"The only qualification of Malvika Sood is that she is just Sonu Sood's sister," Kamal said and lambasted Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for ignoring his commitment and dedication towards the party for the last 21 years.

He revealed that party leadership has offered him a mandate from the Amargarh assembly seat but he refused. "I will not leave Moga", he said.

Sonu Sood abusing Sood Foundation's funds for politics

Miffed over the treatment meted out to him by the party to give the mandate to Malvika Sood, Congress MLA Harjot Kamal alleged that Sonu Sood was abusing funds collected by the Sood Foundation from across the world.

"Funds were collected from across the world to serve people but Sonu Sood has been misusing this fund for politics", he alleged and charged the actor with distributing cycles to the residents of Moga from where his sister is going to contest.

Congress releases first list of 86 candidates

Earlier the Congress on Saturday released its first list of 86 candidates for the February 14 state assembly polls, refusing tickets to four sitting legislators, including Kamal.

