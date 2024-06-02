Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti "boycotted" the first post-poll meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc to give a message to the Congress for giving importance to her arch-rival National Conference.

Although Mehbooba Mufti cited her mother's surgery as the reason for her absence, reports suggest she is dissatisfied with the Congress party's support for her rival, the National Conference, in the three Lok Sabha seats in the Kashmir Valley.

Sources indicate that by skipping the first post-election meeting of the INDIA bloc, Mehbooba Mufti aimed to convey her discontent to opposition leaders, particularly the Congress, emphasizing that all alliance members should be treated equally.

Mehbooba Mufti is reportedly upset with J&K-based Congress leaders for actively campaigning against PDP candidates in the Kashmir Valley's three Lok Sabha seats.

Her frustration is particularly directed at Congress leaders who campaigned vigorously against her in the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, where she is competing against the National Conference candidate Mian Altaf.

Sources within the PDP noted that Mehbooba Mufti had hoped Congress leaders would refrain from aggressive campaigning in south Kashmir against her. However, Congress leaders were notably active in supporting the National Conference candidate.

Senior INDIA bloc leaders convened on Saturday to strategize for the upcoming vote count on June 4, with notable absences from the TMC and PDP. Key leaders from the Congress, Samajwadi Party, CPI-M, CPI, DMK, JMM, AAP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar) gathered at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence. The meeting took place during the final phase of polling.

TMC Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had previously announced her non-attendance due to ongoing state elections. PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti also missed the meeting, citing personal reasons. "I may not go as my mom has undergone eye surgery," she informed a news agency.

Cong preferred NC over PDP in Lok Sabha elections

During campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, Mehbooba Mufti repeatedly reiterated her resolve to work for strengthening the INDIA bloc but the Congress party preferred the National Conference over PDP in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Congress supported the National Conference on Anantnag-Rajouri, Srinagar, and Baramulla Parliamentary constituencies of Kashmir Valley although the PDP has also fielded candidates for these three seats.

Polling on the Srinagar and Baramulla Lok Sabha seats was held on May 13 and May 20 respectively and Congress leaders openly worked for the National Conference candidates on these seats. Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is the National Conference candidate for the Baramulla seat where PDP has fielded Fayaz Mir

Interestingly, Congress also supported National Conference candidate Mian Altaf on the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, where PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is contesting the elections.