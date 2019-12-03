Annapurna Studios, one of the leading production house down south, has started an amazing initiative. Established by late actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao in the name of his wife Annapurna, the studio is known for quality work and hospitality of the management. Supriya Yarlagadda and Akkineni Nagarjuna manage the studios.

Recently, usage of plastic was banned in the vicinity of the studio by its management. They have distributed steel bottles to their employees and others who work on various projects in their studios. To appreciate the initiative they have taken, anchor Jhansi, who is working for one of the projects there, took to her social media handle to share this.

She wrote, "A small change but a big step.. @annapurnastudios congratulations for taking this daring initiative.NO INDIVIDUAL PACKAGED WATER BOTTLES ON THE SET to anyone (actors included).Steel bottles are given to the members which you can refill from the water station. When Potable water in hygienic conditions is assured, why not change our practices folks. Impact assessment of a small scale shooting

●Minimum 10 people who use packaged water bottles; 2 bottles per head

●20 bottles per day (20 liters per day)

●20 days of shoot = 400 plastic bottles ● 2 sqmt of waste in landfill ●add the illhealth effects of BPAs in the bottled water

❤benefits of the small change other than the cost saving

❤ 20 liters per day in 1 reusable bubble ❤no waste generation ❤bonus health benefits ❤ improves CONSCIOUS use of water

#daretochange #smallsteps #Climatechange #detox #tollywood #globalwarming #noplastic #nosingleuseplastic." (sic)

This is such an impactful and inspiring change. Many celebrities and people have appreciated this super cool initiative that has been implemented. Ban of plastic is implemented in few parts of Hyderabad and it is just the beginning.