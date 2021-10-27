The trailer of Rajinikanth's forthcoming movie Annaatthe is released on Wednesday evening, 27 October, setting the right expectations ahead of its release on 4 November.

What's in The Trailer?

Going by trailer, it looks like a perfect commercial entertainer like Siruthai Siva's earlier movies. A rural milieu. A do-gooder, who is admired by people around him. He lives and breathes for his sister and there is a villain.

Siruthai Siva has peppered the storyline with comedy, action, and punch dialogues. The trailer clearly tells that it has everything that Rajinikanth's fans like to see in his movies. However, it has to be seen how effectively he has narrated the story with the right amount of commercial ingredients.

Keerthy Suresh has a couple of scenes and Sathish, Soori, Prakash Raj, Meena, Khushbu, Jagapathi Babu, and others are seen in the trailer. However, Nayanthara, the film's heroine, appears in just one scene.

The promotional video has piqued a lot of interest around the film and garnered over 1.5 million views with 2.3 lakh likes.

