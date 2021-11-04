The big day is here. The fans of Rajinikanth have been waiting to see him on screen for over a year and the superstar is back with a bang in Annaatthe.

Annaatthe is appearing before the audience on Thursday, 4 November to coincide with the Diwali celebration. The Tamil film in over 2000 screens worldwide with close to 1,200 screens in foreign countries alone which clearly tells the craze around the film.

For the first time, Rajinikanth has teamed up with Siruthai Siva of Viswasam and Veeram fame. The film has Nayanthara playing the female. She had earlier paired up with him in Chandramukhi and Darbar.

Meena. Khushbu Sundar, Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Soori, Sathyan, and many others are part of the cast.

Siruthai Siva-directorial movie has D Imman's music. Annaatthe Annaatthe, Saara Saara Kaatrae, and A for Annaatthe song from the Tamil film has struck a chord with the listeners. The film has Vetri's cinematography and Ruben's editing.

Story:

It is a rural entertainer packed with necessary commercial ingredients. Rajinikanth plays the role of a loving brother Kaalaiyan while Keerthy Suresh will be seen in the role of his sister. He goes to any extent to protect his sister. His sister leaves the house after marriage and his life changes once a thug (Jagapathi Babu) enters his life. How he seeks revenge against him forms the crux of the story.

Hype:

The Rajinikanth-starrer has piqued a lot of interest with its teaser and trailer. The promos have indicated that it is a complete commercial entertainer which can be enjoyed by mass and family audiences. Hence, expectations are riding high on the flick.

Will it live up to the viewers' expectations? Find it out in the viewers' words below:

Upmafoodie: One word Review: BLOCKBUSTER

#Annaatthe: Glowing starGlowing starGlowing starGlowing star (4/5)

#AnnaattheReview

1½ Good in parts

2½ Bang for buck.

Tantalizing Post-Interval sequence & climax.

#Rajinikanth engages more with his lively emotions than action.

Keerthi- Commendable

Jaggu bhai- vicious villain roleOk hand

AnnaattheMovie: One more review coming in for #AnnaattheFDFS

Fully positive. Only negatives are Weak Villains and some lagging parts in second half.

Otherwise solid entertainer and can watch it many times for Thalaivar swag.

Medium starMedium starMedium starMedium starMedium star/5

#AnnaattheDeepavali #AnnaattheThiruvizha #Annaatthe

Aloofxr: My chithapaa watched #Annaatthe from Norway

He given review as 10 × padayappa = #Annaatthe

Thanks siva Smiling face with heart-shaped eyesSmiling face with heart-shaped eyes

Tubelight: First Review #Annaatthe from UAE !

A Perfect Diwali Masala Entertainer. Paisa Vasool Romance, High Octane Action Stunts, Comedy & Terrific Climax. #Rajinikanth Stole the Show all the way. He is Back. SURE SHOT BLOCKBUSTER. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ #AnnaattheFDFS #AnnaattheDeepavali

Umair Sandhu: First Review #Annaatthe !

@rajinikanth One Man Show. He is back & Stole the Show all the way. Another Power Packed Performance by him. #Rajinikanth Fans will go gaga over another MASS Film. ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Mohammed Maaz: #Annaatthe Exclusive Review

Bang on #Siva

#Rajini sir Entry Scene with bgm vera Mass

Pre interval and

Interval block between #jagapathi sir n #RajiniFireFireFire

Climax will make everyone cry

Pakka Family Commercial movie.

This #Diwali family audience will loved this one..

⭐⭐⭐Glowing star

TN Box Office Updates: #Annaatthe Censor Review:

Pros: Thalaivar Screen presence, Emotions, Stunt, BGM

Cons: Weak villain, Comedy scenes, Too many characters, Length of movie, Similar scenes of Siva's earlier movie

Overall: Average 2.75/5

Pros: Thalaivar Screen presence, Emotions, Stunt, BGM

Cons: Weak villain, Comedy scenes, Too many characters, Length of movie, Similar scenes of Siva's earlier movie

Overall: Average 2.75/5