Rajinikanth's Diwali release Annaatthe has ended its first weekend on a positive note at the Chennai box office despite getting mixed reviews from critics and the audience. The movie has made a good collection in the four days in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Annaatthe Day Wise Collection

On the release day, Annaatthe had grossed Rs 1.71 crore at the Chennai box office. This was a very big number in the post-Covid era. In fact, it made a better collection than Vijay's Master which was released for Pongal festival in January earlier this year. It had raked in Rs 1.05 crore on the first day.

On the second day, Annaatthe saw a usual dip in its business. It earned Rs 1.36 crore and successfully overcame the negative reviews given by critics. The collection retained momentum on the third day as it collected Rs 1.32 crore.

Annaatthe grossed Rs 1.06 crore on Sunday to take its four-day total tally to Rs 5.45 crore which is a good number as per the trade trackers in the post-Covid era. It is interesting to note that it has collected Rs 1 crore+ on all four days.

However, the collection of the Rajinikanth-starrer is expected to drop from Monday as it is a working day.

How Much Did Master Collect in 4 Days in Chennai?

It has performed better than Vijay's Master which had grossed Rs 4.39 crore in the first weekend. However, theatres were allowed to screen movies with 50 percent occupancy for this film due to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Siruthai Siva-directorial has done a good collection across Tamil Nadu. The collection on Sunday dropped due to heavy rains in parts of the state including in Chennai.

However, the movie should attract the audience to theatres for the next 10 days to be declared a hit at the box office. With no competition and audience largely staying away from cinema halls due to Covid-19, Annaatthe is expected to enjoy footfalls in theatres for the next few weeks.